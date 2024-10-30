Home
Punjab assembly bypolls: 45 candidates in fray in four seats

According to the office of Punjab's chief electoral officer, 11 candidates are in the fray in Dera Baba Nanak seat, 14 each in Gidderbaha and Barnala segments and six in Chabbewal.
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 17:54 IST

