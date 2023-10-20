Punjab assembly Speaker says two-day session being held is legal

Though Sandhwan asserted that the the two-day session was legal, Congress members continued to raise questions on the issue and cited a letter of the governor to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann calling the sitting illegal.

Bajwa pointed out that Governor Banwarilal Purohit had written that this was an illegal session. 'We do not know whether this session is legal or illegal,' he said and the speaker replied that it was legal. 'I don't have any communication from the governor,' Sandhwan said.

Bajwa said, "There is a big constitutional crisis in Punjab today. The governor has said this is an illegal session. You are the custodian of the House (speaker)."

"The governor has not given his assent to many bills earlier. If the session is illegal, then the bills which are being brought, it defeats the whole purpose," he said.