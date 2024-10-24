Punjab bypolls: BJP's Manpreet Badal, AAP's Ishank Chabbewal file nomination papers

<p>Chandigarh: The BJP's Manpreet Singh Badal and AAP's Ishank Kumar Chabbewal filed their nominations on Thursday for the November 13 bypolls in Punjab.</p>.<p>Bypolls will be held in the Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala assembly segments. The seats fell vacant after their representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>BJP candidate Badal filed his nomination from the Gidderbaha segment. He was accompanied by Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and senior party leader Avinash Rai Khanna.</p>.<p>Badal was elected to the assembly from Gidderbaha on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket in 1995, 1997, 2002 and 2007.</p>.<p>He won from the Bathinda Urban seat in the 2017 assembly polls on a Congress ticket. However, he lost the seat in the 2022 elections.</p>.Day after arrest in drugs case, Satkar Kaur expelled by Punjab BJP.<p>Badal joined the BJP in January 2023.</p>.<p>The Gidderbaha seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Ludhiana seat.</p>.<p>AAP candidate Ishank Chabbewal filed his nomination from the Chabbewal segment.</p>.<p>He was accompanied by his father and AAP's Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Punjab Cabinet minister Ravjot Singh, and other leaders.</p>.<p>The Chabbewal bypoll was necessitated after Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who was a Congress MLA but later joined AAP, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur.</p>.<p>The votes will be counted on November 23.</p>.<p>The last date for filing nominations is October 25 and the papers will be scrutinised on October 28. The last date to withdraw candidatures is October 30.</p>