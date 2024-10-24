Home
Punjab bypolls: BJP's Manpreet Badal, AAP's Ishank Chabbewal file nomination papers

Bypolls will be held in the Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala assembly segments. The seats fell vacant after their representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 10:48 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 10:48 IST
