Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Punjab: Drone recovered from Tarn Taran; over 3 kg heroin seized from Ferozepur, Amritsar

Acting on a tip-off, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops and the Punjab Police officials conducted a joint search operation on the outskirts of Lakhna village in Tarn Taran on Sunday.
Last Updated 13 August 2023, 11:51 IST

Follow Us

A drone was recovered from a well near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Sunday, a BSF official said.

He also said in separate incidents, over three kilograms of heroin was seized from Ferozepur and Amritsar.

Acting on a tip-off, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops and the Punjab Police officials conducted a joint search operation on the outskirts of Lakhna village in Tarn Taran on Sunday. During the search, they recovered a drone (quadcopter), which was kept in a plastic bag in a well, in a broken condition, he said.

'On specific input, @BSF_Punjab and @PunjabPoliceInd recovered 03 packets of heroin, gross weight 3 kgs appx, from a farming field near Village Machiwara, #Ferozepur, Punjab,' the BSF said on X, formerly Twitter.

The BSF troops also recovered 530 grams of heroin from Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 August 2023, 11:51 IST)
India NewsPunjabPunjab policeBSFDrugsHeroinNarcotics

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT