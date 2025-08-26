<p>Siliguri: A Bangladeshi national, who has been living in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> for the last three years after allegedly entering the country illegally, was arrested, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Arun Kanti Roy, a native of Lalmonirhat in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a>, had crossed into India around three years ago and started living in Gaurisingh village in Kharibari police station area of Darjeeling district, they said.</p>.Maharashtra will cancel fake birth certificates issued to illegal Bangladeshi residents: State minister Bawankule.<p>Roy assumed a new identity to conceal his citizenship and managed to procure multiple Indian documents, including an Aadhaar card and a PAN card, under the name Arghya Barman.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off, security personnel carried out a raid in the village on Sunday and detained him, police said.</p>.<p>During interrogation, he admitted that he was a Bangladeshi national, and an identity card of that country was recovered from him, they said.</p>