Home
india
punjab

Punjab government presents state budget for 2024-25 with over Rs 2 lakh crore outlay

The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government has provided over 40,000 jobs in two years, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said while presenting the state's budget for the financial year 2024-25
Last Updated 05 March 2024, 07:21 IST

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday presented the state's budget for the financial year 2024-25 with an allocation of over Rs 2 lakh crore, and said health and education are the focus areas of the government.

The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government has provided over 40,000 jobs in two years, he said while presenting the budget in the state assembly.

Of the total annual outlay of over Rs 2 lakh crore, Cheema said, Rs 13,784 crore has been earmarked for the agriculture sector and Rs 16,987 crore for the education sector.

(Published 05 March 2024, 07:21 IST)
India News
AAP
Punjab
Bhagwant Mann

