Punjab man arrested for spying for Pakistan's ISI: Police

According to police, Singh, who has been living in the city for the past four years, had allegedly travelled to Pakistan twice on a visitor visa where he met ISI officials. He was allegedly in contact with these ISI officials via WhatsApp, they said.

Singh allegedly procured Indian SIM cards using false documents and helped ISI officials in using WhatsApp and other internet applications through these SIM cards to organise anti-India activities, police said.

Police said they recovered a bag containing an Aadhaar card, a passport, some Indian currency, and a mobile phone from him.

Singhs's interrogation is ongoing and further disclosures will be made by the police later on, a police official said.

Police said the man has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Official Secrets Act, 1923 in an FIR registered at Model Town Police Station here on Thursday night.