Punjab Police arrests two operatives of banned SFJ

'In a major breakthrough, CI (counter intelligence) Bathinda has arrested two SFJ operatives for writing Boycott Air India/Khalistan slogans at various public places including Punjab, Himachal, Rajasthan, backed by mastermind Gurpatwant Pannu & Jagjeet Singh of Sikhs for Justice in NewYork,' Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.