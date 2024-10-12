Home
Punjab poll panel cancels panchayat elections in 20 villages over nomination irregularities

A fresh date for elections in these villages will be announced later, the state poll panel said in an order.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 15:04 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 15:04 IST
