Punjab tender 'scam': ED seizes Rs 2.12 crore worth gold bullion, jewellery

About 4 kg of these gold valuables were seized from bank lockers in Ludhiana on Monday and the assets belong to various accused involved in the case.

These lockers were frozen by the central probe agency on August 24, when it launched raids against Ashu, Raman Balasubramanium, a former chairman of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), and some others under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).