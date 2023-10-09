Home
Refrigerator compressor explodes in Jalandhar, five of family killed

The incident took place on Oct 5 night, police said, adding the house caught fire following the explosion.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 06:39 IST

Five members of a family, including three children, were killed after an explosion in the compressor of a refrigerator at a house in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night, they said, adding the house caught fire following the explosion.

The deceased were identified as Yashpal Ghai (70), Ruchi Ghai (40), Mansha (14), Diya (12) and Akshay (10).

A team of forensic experts has been called to collect samples to find out the exact cause of the explosion, police said.

