'Sewadar' kills SGPC staffer in office in Amritsar

According to the officials, SGPC 'sewadar' Sukhbir Singh attacked Darbara Singh, an account clerk at the committee, with a sharp-edged weapon following an altercation over some issue.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 August 2024, 12:36 IST

Amritsar: An account clerk of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) was allegedly killed by a 'sewadar' at the SGPC office, adjoining the Golden Temple complex here, officials said on Saturday.

According to the officials, SGPC 'sewadar' Sukhbir Singh attacked Darbara Singh, an account clerk at the committee, with a sharp-edged weapon following an altercation over some issue, the officials said.

Darbara was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, they said. SGPC secretary Partap Singh said families of Darbara Singh and Sukhbir Singh knew each other.

Published 03 August 2024, 12:36 IST
