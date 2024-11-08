Shopkeeper shot at in Ludhiana, victim holds in-laws responsible for attack

<p>Ludhiana: A shopkeeper was shot at and injured after being allegedly attacked by some people here on Friday, with police claiming that a person known to the victim's in-laws harboured enmity towards him, leading to the incident.</p>.<p>Ludhiana's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaskaran Singh Teja said three to four people, including one identified as Rishabh Benipal, arrived at the shop and shot at its owner Prinkle.</p>.<p>The shopkeeper was admitted to hospital with multiple bullet injuries, he said.</p>.<p>According to the police, Prinkle told them that Benipal harboured enmity towards him and also held some members of his in-laws' family responsible for the attack.</p>.Disconnected from people, their issues: Punjab CM Mann slams BJP's Manpreet Badal.<p>The DCP said the victim stated that he had a love marriage recently, but his wife's family was against it. The victim claimed that his in-laws wanted his wife to tie the knot with Benipal.</p>.<p>Over the past few days, Prinkle and his in-laws' were hurling abuses at each other over the phone and video chats, the DCP said.</p>.<p>"We have recorded his statement and filed a case based on his complaint. CCTV footage from the spot is also being examined," he said.</p>.<p>A woman present at the shop also sustained injury, police said, adding further investigations were underway. </p>