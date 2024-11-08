Home
Shopkeeper shot at in Ludhiana, victim holds in-laws responsible for attack

The DCP said the victim stated that he had a love marriage recently, but his wife's family was against it.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 17:39 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 17:39 IST
