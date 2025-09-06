<p>Hoshiarpur: Three men died while two others were injured when an ambulance plunged into a deep gorge on the Hoshiarpur-Dharamshala national highway in the early hours of Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>The accident occurred near Manugwal when the ambulance carrying a patient was returning from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, Station House Officer of Sadar Police Station, Sub-Inspector Madan Lal said.</p>.<p>"Near Manugwal, the road berm had caved in due to rains. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a deep gorge," he said.</p>.Flood fury: Over 1,000 people rescued, 64 villages affected in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.<p>According to police, Sanjiv Soni (50) of Pathial village, Onkar Chand (70) of Gangath village and Rakesh Kapoor (45) of Noorpur village -- residents of Himachal Pradesh -- were killed in the accident.</p>.<p>Their bodies were sent to the Government Hospital in Hoshiarpur for postmortem, they said.</p>.<p>Police said that Renu Kapoor (49) of Noorpur village and the ambulance driver, whose identity is yet to be ascertained -- were injured and rescued with the help of villagers.</p>.<p>Both were initially admitted to the Government Hospital in Hoshiarpur and later referred to a private hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway, police said.</p>