Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Will always be with Congress; Warring destroying party, says Navjot Kaur Sidhu after suspension

Kaur, the wife of former Punjab Congress unit president and ex-India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, also launched a sharp attack on the state unit president, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, accusing him of 'destroying' the party.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 10:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 10:07 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsPunjabNavjot Kaur Sidhu

Follow us on :

Follow Us