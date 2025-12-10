Will always be with Congress; Warring destroying party, says Navjot Kaur Sidhu after suspension
Kaur, the wife of former Punjab Congress unit president and ex-India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, also launched a sharp attack on the state unit president, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, accusing him of 'destroying' the party.
We are and will always be with the Congress and win our Punjab state and gift it to our own humble, loving and sacrificing Gandhi family. 70% of our efficient, honest and loyal leaders are in touch with me whom you have disassociated with the Congress party and who are deserving…