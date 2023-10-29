Will examine all bills on merit, says Punjab Guv as AAP govt moves SC

Official sources said the state government has moved the Supreme Court against the governor but the matter is yet to be listed for hearing. In his latest missive, Purohit wrote, that 'serious doubts' have been raised about the proprietary and constitutionality of the summoning of the Punjab assembly as well as the continuation of the session "in violation of the various provisions of Constitution of India as well as the rules of procedure and conduct of business by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha."

"... still I have, in consultation with all the concerned and in the larger interest of the welfare of the people of Punjab, decided to examine all the bills on merits as well as in terms of various provisions of the Constitution of India,” he said.