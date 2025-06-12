Menu
Woman influencer's body found in abandoned car in Bathinda

The 30-year-old, known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, had 3.84 lakh followers on Instagram and ran a YouTube channel called 'Funny Bhabhi' with 2.36 lakh subscribers.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 11:26 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 11:26 IST
India NewsPunjabCrime

