Homeindia

Hardeep Puri visiting Kuwait as PM's special envoy to condole demise of Emir: MEA

Last Updated 17 December 2023, 08:05 IST

New Delhi: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is travelling to Kuwait on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy to pay condolences on the demise of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Ministry of External Affairs said.

Puri will also deliver personal letters of condolences from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi to Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the new Emir of Kuwait, the ministry said.

Kuwaiti state TV on Saturday announced that Emir Jaber Al-Sabah has died at the age of 86.

New Delhi has declared 'state mourning' on December 17 as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

"The government and people of India express their deepest condolences on the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait on December 16," the MEA said.

(Published 17 December 2023, 08:05 IST)
