Purushottam Express halted for over 3 hours in UP's Tundla after bomb scare

<p>New Delhi: Puri-New Delhi Purushotam Express was halted for over three hours at Tundla Railway Station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/1">Uttar Pradesh</a> early Thursday after railway authorities were alerted about some suspected terrorists travelling with explosives, according to officials.</p>.<p>However, the information, received from an X user, turned out hoax as nothing "suspicious" was found after intense checking carried out from around 2:30 am to 6:00 am, they added.</p>.<p>"Around 2:30 am, every passenger in all coaches were woken up and their luggage were checked thoroughly with metal detectors and dog squads but nothing was found," an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-railways">Indian Railways</a> official from Prayagraj Rail Division said.</p><p>He added, "We received an information from an X handle that some suspected terrorists were travelling in the train with explosives, which they would plant in Air India Delhi-Leh flight. We initiated action but it turned out to be a hoax. " </p>