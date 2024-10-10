Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Purushottam Express halted for over 3 hours in UP's Tundla after bomb scare

Around 2:30 am, every passenger in all coaches were woken up and their luggage were checked thoroughly with metal detectors and dog squads but nothing was found.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 04:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 04:41 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysUttar PradeshBomb hoax

Follow us on :

Follow Us