Rahul Gandhi to embark on 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from Manipur to Mumbai

New Delhi: After the five-month long south-to-north Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will embark on a 66-day 'Bharat Nyay Yatra’ from the ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s Imphal to Mumbai from January 14. The yatra comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and will seek to highlight issues related to economic, social and political justice.
Rahul’s second yatra -- this time from east to west -- will cover 6,200 km across 85 districts in 14 states, via bus and on foot.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar was a walkathon, covering 14 states and Union territories between September 7 last year and January 30 this year.
The second yatra will be flagged off by President Mallikarjun Kharge in Manipur on January 14. The yatra will end on March 20.
Announcing the new programme, which will focus on highlighting the plight of people amid unemployment and price rise, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said the yatra is aimed at interacting with the youth, women and marginalised sections.
'Bharat Nyay Yatra’ will cover Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. While Rahul will be travelling mainly on bus, there will be short stretches of ‘padayatras’ too.
Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the ‘yatra for justice’ is aimed at securing economic, social and political justice, while raising the issue of saving democracy and Constitution as well as price rise and unemployment among other livelihood issues.
He said Rahul had raised the issues of economic disparities, polarisation and dictatorship during Bharat Jodo Yatra as well.
Asked why Manipur was chosen as the starting point, Venugopal said the state is an important part of the north-east region, and it was an effort to heal the wounds of ethnic-violence hit state.
Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been silent on Manipur for over seven months and beginning the yatra from Manipur is a reflection of Congress’s concerns and anguish about how the BJP has destroyed the state.
“The Bharat Nyay Yatra will begin the process of rebuilding Manipur,” he said.
The decision on the yatra came following demand for Rahul to undertake a second yatra on the lines of the “successful” Bharat Jodo Yatra at the recently held Congress Working Committee. However, a few leaders expressed concern over diverting attention at a time the country is in election mode.
Venugopal maintained that one should not worry about Congress’s election arrangements as the yatra will not negatively impact the poll preparation of the party. He said a mechanism has been put in place for election management.