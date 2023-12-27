Rahul Gandhi to embark on 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from Manipur to Mumbai

New Delhi: After the five-month long south-to-north Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will embark on a 66-day 'Bharat Nyay Yatra’ from the ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s Imphal to Mumbai from January 14. The yatra comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and will seek to highlight issues related to economic, social and political justice.

Rahul’s second yatra -- this time from east to west -- will cover 6,200 km across 85 districts in 14 states, via bus and on foot.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar was a walkathon, covering 14 states and Union territories between September 7 last year and January 30 this year.

The second yatra will be flagged off by President Mallikarjun Kharge in Manipur on January 14. The yatra will end on March 20.

Announcing the new programme, which will focus on highlighting the plight of people amid unemployment and price rise, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said the yatra is aimed at interacting with the youth, women and marginalised sections.