Rahul Gandhi comes out in support of transporters' strike

New Delhi: Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday came out in support of "hard-working" drivers protesting against "harsh" penal provisions on hit and run cases in the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, saying it can have "fatal consequences" and "badly affect" their lives.

Truck and bus drivers are on a three-day strike from Monday in protest against the provision of a ten-year jail term and Rs seven lakh penalty instead of the previous two year jail term.