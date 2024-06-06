Rahul Gandhi conspiring to scare investors, market growing as Modi govt set to return: BJP

The trading value was around Rs 6,840 crore, Goyal said and added that when the Congress was seen gaining in seats on the day of the Lok Sabha poll result on June 4, then it fell.

The minister expressed confidence that the reforms envisioned by the government will continue at a time when the country is poised for a bright future. 'We are delighted that our allies are progressive and support reforms,' Goyal said.

They know what is good for the people of India and that the Modi government has taken the country to new heights, he added.

Former Congress president Gandhi, who returned to the political centrestage after his party's better than expected show in the Lok Sabha poll, had earlier alleged that Modi and Shah were 'directly involved' in what he described as the 'biggest stock market scam' in which retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore, and demanded a JPC probe.