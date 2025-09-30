Rahul Gandhi demands probe into journalist's 'mysterious death' in Uttarakhand

<p>New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation into the death of a journalist, whose body was found in a lake in Uttarkashi district.</p>.<p>The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha demanded that the family of the victim -- Rajiv Pratap Singh -- should receive justice without delay. Singh had been missing since September 18 and his body was fished out of the Joshiada lake on September 28.</p>.<p>"The disappearance and subsequent death of young Uttarakhand journalist Rajiv Pratap Singh is not only tragic but horrifying," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"I express my condolences to the bereaved family and stand with them during this difficult time," he said.</p>.<p>Under the BJP rule, honest journalism today lives in the shadow of fear and insecurity, Gandhi alleged.</p>.<p>Those who write the truth, speak out for the public, and question the government are being silenced through threats and violence, he claimed.</p>.<p>The entire incident involving Rajiv Singh points to such a conspiracy, Gandhi said.</p>.<p>"There should be an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation into Rajiv Singh's death, and the victim's family should receive justice without delay," the former Congress chief said.</p>.<p>Gandhi also shared a screenshot of a media report on the journalist's death, which said "mysterious death of journalist who exposed the condition of a government hospital".</p>.<p>Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and members of the media fraternity have expressed grief at the journalist's death. Dhami has also ordered a "thorough and impartial" probe into his death.</p>.<p>Pratap had gone missing under mysterious circumstances from Uttarkashi on the night of September 18. His car was found on the bank of the Bhagirathi River the next day.</p>