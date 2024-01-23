JOIN US
india

Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Netaji on birth anniversary

Rahul Gandhi offered floral tributes before a garlanded photograph of Netaji at the campsite in Meghalaya.
Last Updated 23 January 2024, 06:42 IST

Jorabat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 127th birth anniversary and said he was a leading example of Indian values of pluralism and tolerance.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Gandhi had halted here on Monday night. Gandhi offered floral tributes before a garlanded photograph of Netaji at the campsite here.

He posted on X, "Our heartfelt tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 127th birth anniversary. Netaji’s Indian National Army with brigades named Gandhi, Nehru, Azad, Subhas, and Rani of Jhansi regiment played an integral role in India’s freedom struggle."

"He was a leading example of Indian values of pluralism, social and economic justice, tolerance, and gender inclusivity. Jai Hind!" he added.

Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra had entered Meghalaya on Monday evening and will re-enter Assam on Tuesday.

(Published 23 January 2024, 06:42 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiMeghalayaNetaji Subhash Chandra Bose

