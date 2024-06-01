Rahul Gandhi writes to President Murmu on Agnipath scheme, urges her to intervene

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu against the Agnipath scheme, alleging there is 'discrimination' in the nature and extent of benefits given to the families of slain soldiers.

Urging the president to intervene, Gandhi said an 'exception is warranted in this case' as she is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of India and the issue affects national security.

In his two-page letter to the President of India, Gandhi said he is writing to her with an appeal to provide 'nyya' (justice) to Agniveers, who lay down their lives in service to the nation.