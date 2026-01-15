Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rahul Gandhi's conspicuous absence from CSPOC inaugural sparks row but was he invited?

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal alleged that Rahul Gandhi has no respect for parliamentary democracy.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 16:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 16:21 IST
India NewsRahul Gandhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us