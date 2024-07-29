Railway police nab 88 Bangladeshi, Rohingya migrants in areas under NFR in June, July

Guwahati: In major drives against illegal migration from neighbouring Bangladesh, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel arrested 88 Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in Tripura and some other places under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in the past two months.

A statement issued by Chief public relations officer of the NFR, Sabyasachi De on Sunday said 47 illegal migrants and five Indian agents were arrested during drive in June while 41 others were nabbed in July so far.

A team of RPF detected 11 persons at Agartala railway station in Tripura on July 2. The group had nine females and two males. "Most of them were arrested after they could not provide valid documents and later admitted that they had crossed the border illegally. Some other migrants who were caught at Agartala also confessed that they entered India illegally and were on their way to Kolkata via train," said the statement.