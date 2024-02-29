Railway unions threaten to stop all trains from May 1 if old pension scheme not implemented

Mishra, who is also General Secretary of All India Railwaymen's Federation, added, “Representatives of various federations under JFROPS have jointly consented that we will officially serve a notice to the Railway Ministry on March 19, informing them about the proposed countrywide strike and disruption of all train services from May 1, 2024 i.e. on International Labour Day.” According to Mishra, several unions of other government employees, who are also part of JFROPS, will also go on strike along with railway workers.

A press note issued by JFROPS said, “All the constituent organisations are therefore requested to take appropriate action and to make all sorts of preparations for serving upon the strike notice to their respective Administrations in a befitting manner.”

Mishra said that while the OPS was in the interest of workers, the New Pension Scheme doesn’t take care of their employees' welfare.