Homeindia

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, his two deputies meet President Murmu

First-time MLA Sharma was sworn in as the chief minister at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's top leadership on Friday, 12 days after the party ousted the Congress in the Assembly polls.
Last Updated 17 December 2023, 14:03 IST

New Delhi: Rajasthan's new Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma along with deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

"Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma along with Deputy Chief Ministers Ms Diya Kumari and Dr Prem Chand Bairwa called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president's office said in a post on X.

(Published 17 December 2023, 14:03 IST)
India NewsDroupadi MurmuRajasthanBhajanlal Sharma

