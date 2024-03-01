JOIN US
3 held for putting pressure on 2 sisters for religious conversion in Alwar, says cops

Last Updated 01 March 2024, 02:01 IST

Jaipur: Two women and a man were arrested in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Thursday for allegedly putting pressure on two sisters to convert their religion, police said.

According to police, the sisters had taken up a room on rent for studies in the Kotwali police station area of Alwar city where two other women -- Sakina Mev (25) and Kajal alias Babita Jatav (24) -- were also living.

The accused man had befriended the sisters recently, police said.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said the sisters gave a report to the police station, alleging that Mev and Jatav were pressuring them to be friends with Wasim (23), convert their religion and get married to him.

Both Mav and Jatav as well as Wasim have been arrested, the officer said, adding that the accused are being interrogated.

(Published 01 March 2024, 02:01 IST)
India NewsCrimeRajasthanReligious conversionalwar

