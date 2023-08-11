Home
Rajasthan

45-year-old man commits suicide in Udaipur, holds both wife and girlfriend responsible

He shared a note on Facebook blaming his wife and his girlfriend for creating chaos in his life.
Last Updated 11 August 2023, 09:51 IST

A 45-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead in Rajasthan's Udaipur district after posting a note on social media in which he held both his wife and a woman he was in a relationship with responsible for it, police said.

Bharat Mishra, a local journalist, killed himself at his girlfriend Binsi Parera's residence in the Goverdhanvilas police station area late Thursday evening, they said.

According to police, Mishra had a verbal spat with Parera over the phone in the afternoon and he died by suicide in the evening.

He shared a note on Facebook blaming his wife Kaushalya and his girlfriend for creating chaos in his life and held both women responsible for his death.

SHO Ajay Singh said the body will be handed over to Mishra's family members later in the day after a post-mortem examination.

(Published 11 August 2023, 09:51 IST)
