5 years of Gehlot govt marked with tears of farmers, screams of women: Raje

Jodhpur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday alleged that the Congress government snatched much from the people of the state and returned too little.

She also termed the reliefs provided by the state government a "drama".

Raje said this while addressing a meeting in Bali constituency of Pali district during the nomination filing of BJP's Pushpendra Singh Ranawat.

"All during its tenure, the Congress has given wounds to the people. Now it is handing out reliefs towards the end of its rule, which is nothing but a drama. This government is opening its coffers, which is just a farce," she said.