Alcoholic father, poverty, dropping school: Battles Rajasthan girl waged to become sarpanch at 19

"I could have been a child bride who lived the rest of her life grazing cattle and doing household chores," Pravina told PTI. 'But I found hope at the right time and now if I find any girl who is not going to school, I make it a point to ensure that she finds the same hope as I did."

But before she found the 'hope', her life was a maze of despair: acute poverty, an alcoholic father who had to take care four other kids, dropping out of school after Class 3 and the constant fear of being pushed into a child marriage.