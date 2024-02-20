JOIN US
india rajasthan

Amit Shah in Rajasthan on day-long visit; to address BJP workers

Shah is scheduled to address a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state election committee in Bikaner in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Last Updated 20 February 2024, 07:53 IST

Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Rajasthan's Bikaner on Tuesday on a day-long visit to the state.

Shah is scheduled to address a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state election committee in Bikaner in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

It will be followed by a party workers' meeting in Udaipur after noon and a meeting with prominent citizens in state capital Jaipur in the evening.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and state BJP president C P Joshi received Shah at the Bikaner airport. From the airport, they left for the venue of the meeting.

Shah will focus on three 'clusters', comprising three Lok Sabha seats each, of Jaipur, Udaipur and Bikaner during his visit.

(Published 20 February 2024, 07:53 IST)
