Amit Shah to address BJP meetings in Rajasthan on Feb 20

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address several BJP meetings in Rajasthan on Tuesday as the ruling party looks to win all 25 seats in the western state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP had won 24 seats in the 2019 polls while its then ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) had one. The RLP is no longer with the BJP.

Party leaders said Shah will focus on three 'clusters', which include three Lok Sabha seats each, of Jaipur, Udaipur and Bikaner during the visit.

He will address the election management committee meeting in Bikaner, followed by a meeting of party workers in Udaipur and a get-together of prominent citizens in Jaipur.