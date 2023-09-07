Bharat Jodo Yatra gave country hope for peaceful future: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra 'gave the country hope for a peaceful future' and 'weaved a thread of love and unity.'

Speaking on the first anniversary of the party's Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gehlot said on 'X', “One year ago today, Rahul Gandhi took out the Bharat Jodo Yatra. What this yatra did for India was truly unique and transformative.”