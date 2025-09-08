<p class="bodytext">The Karnataka government’s decision to conduct a comprehensive survey of Devadasis and transgender persons is a long-overdue but welcome step towards inclusive governance and social justice. Beginning September 15, this exercise aims to gather accurate data on their socio-economic conditions and ensure that they are not excluded from welfare schemes and benefits. For too long, both communities have languished on the margins of society, neglected by policymakers and exploited by social structures. A scientific survey can provide a strong foundation for their rehabilitation and empowerment.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The history of the Devadasi system highlights why this effort is critical and urgent. Once revered as custodians of classical music and dance, Devadasis gradually lost social respect as the practice degenerated into exploitation, abuse, and human rights violations. Though outlawed under the Karnataka Devadasis (Prohibition of Dedication) Act, 1982, the practice survives in the northern and central districts of Karnataka. Many women, abandoned by families and shunned by society, continue to live in poverty, stigma, and social isolation. The survey across 15 districts can help identify those who remain trapped in this legacy and offer them a dignified path forward by integrating them into the mainstream. The challenges faced by transgender persons are equally daunting. Social exclusion, economic discrimination, and systemic barriers in education and healthcare have left the community vulnerable to homelessness, unemployment, and violence. While the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, exists on paper, its impact has been diluted by weak implementation and inadequate resources.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Absence of reliable data has only compounded the problem, making targeted interventions nearly impossible. This survey marks the first baseline enumeration of sexual minorities in Karnataka, a milestone in itself. A door-to-door survey supported by mobile applications will not only correct undercounting but also ensure that dependents, such as the children of Devadasis, are not overlooked. More importantly, it will allow the government to bridge gaps in welfare delivery, whether caused by bureaucratic hurdles, lack of awareness, or rigid eligibility criteria that prevent them from receiving benefits. Surveys, however, are only the beginning. Data must translate into meaningful action, be it pensions that reach every beneficiary, scholarships that keep children in school, or skill development programmes that create genuine livelihood opportunities. The government must also engage with civil society and community leaders to ensure sensitivity and participation in the survey process. By shining a light on communities long consigned to the shadows, Karnataka has taken a progressive step.</p>