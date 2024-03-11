Rajasthan: Churu MP Rahul Kaswan has Jat community's support to script Congress win in former BJP stronghold

Jaipur: After BJP denied him the Lok Sabha ticket from Churu, an angry tweet by Rajasthan MP Rahul Kaswan gave enough indication that he would quit the party and join Congress instead.

Sure enough, Kaswan, 47, tweeted today morning that he was quitting BJP. However, the tweet also thanked BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and J P Nadda for providing him the opportunity to serve the people of Churu for 10 years.