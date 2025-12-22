Menu
Congress has problem with the word 'Ram', for us it's life: Vasundhara Raje

Raje emphasised that the employment scheme was reformed and renamed G Ram G under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the Congress was opposing the move.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 13:43 IST
Published 22 December 2025, 13:42 IST
India NewsRajasthanIndia PoliticsVasundhara RajeRAM

