Constable arrested for taking Rs 5,000 bribe in Jaipur

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a police constable for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 here, a top official said on Wednesday.

DGP, ACB, Raviprakash Mehrada said constable VP Singh posted at Muhana Police Station was arrested on Tuesday night while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The complainant was asked to give the bribe for settling a complaint filed against him.