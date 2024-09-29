Controversial BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya takes out 'Hindu rashtra' rally through Jaipur's Muslim majority areas

Jaipur: Rajasthan’s BJP MLA and self-proclaimed saffron saint, Balmukund Acharya today took out a so-called Hindu rashtra rally through Muslim-majority areas in the old Walled city here. The police granted permission despite opposition from activists who say that such a divisive rally is likely to disturb communal harmony in the state.
The rally specifically took the Ram Navami route and passed through Muslim dominated areas like Ramganj, Choti Chaupar and others. Hundreds joined the rally wearing saffron pagris, and waving saffron flags, with mini-trucks on bikes and on foot and raising slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram'.
Balmukund Acharya is known to talk about a Hindu majoritarian nation and 'sanatan dharma' at his rallies. The police were keeping a close watch on the rally to prevent any untoward incident and a subsequent communal flare-up.
Jaipur police commissioner Biju George Joseph was on the ground, monitoring the situation. Sources say the police advised the Muslim community to stay home to avoid any potential strife. The police had granted permission for the rally, which was expected to have at least 5000 people.
Many citizens have been opposing the unnecessary rally organised by the controversial Acharya, saying it is clearly an attempt to spread hatred and create divisions in the peaceful society. People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) protested against the rally and issued a statement saying they were appalled that the police granted permission to such a rally, which could create a law and order situation with deliberate inflammatory and hate speeches and slogans.
Acharya, who won the Hawa Mahal Assembly by a mere 900 odd votes, has been attempting to create divisions in this area. Hawa Mahal is Muslim dominated constituency with over 42% Muslim vote in the area.
As the leader of the Hathoj dham, he had cracked down on non-vegetarian vendors in the areas as soon as he became a MLA. He had then asked all meat-selling shops to close down and even roughed up policemen.
Some days back, he unlawfully raided e-mitra operators, falsely accusing them of creating fake documents for illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.
On his X handle, he wrote that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas were illegally staying in this country with false documents and taking advantage of all government schemes. He illegally conducted searches and seizures at several e-mitras. On his action, the police detained the e-mitra owners and said to have filed false charges against them. However, the police did not take any action against the MLA for trespassing.
Recently he also performed a purification ceremony at the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage to cleanse the place of corruption and welcome former Congress councillors into BJP. Acharya led the ceremony chanting Vedic Mantras. He also sprinkled Gangajal and cow urine as part of the 'purification' process.
The event took place after the former Mayor Munesh Gujjar was removed after corruption charges were levelled against her. Some Congress councillors crossed over to BJP, giving the saffron party an advantage in the city corporation.
