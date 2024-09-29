Controversial BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya takes out 'Hindu rashtra' rally through Jaipur's Muslim majority areas

Many citizens have been opposing the unnecessary rally organised by the controversial Acharya, saying it is clearly an attempt to spread hatred and create divisions in the peaceful society. People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) protested against the rally and issued a statement saying they were appalled that the police granted permission to such a rally, which could create a law and order situation with deliberate inflammatory and hate speeches and slogans.

Acharya, who won the Hawa Mahal Assembly by a mere 900 odd votes, has been attempting to create divisions in this area. Hawa Mahal is Muslim dominated constituency with over 42% Muslim vote in the area.

As the leader of the Hathoj dham, he had cracked down on non-vegetarian vendors in the areas as soon as he became a MLA. He had then asked all meat-selling shops to close down and even roughed up policemen.

Some days back, he unlawfully raided e-mitra operators, falsely accusing them of creating fake documents for illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

On his X handle, he wrote that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas were illegally staying in this country with false documents and taking advantage of all government schemes. He illegally conducted searches and seizures at several e-mitras. On his action, the police detained the e-mitra owners and said to have filed false charges against them. However, the police did not take any action against the MLA for trespassing.

Recently he also performed a purification ceremony at the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage to cleanse the place of corruption and welcome former Congress councillors into BJP. Acharya led the ceremony chanting Vedic Mantras. He also sprinkled Gangajal and cow urine as part of the 'purification' process.

The event took place after the former Mayor Munesh Gujjar was removed after corruption charges were levelled against her. Some Congress councillors crossed over to BJP, giving the saffron party an advantage in the city corporation.