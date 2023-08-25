Home
Rajasthan

Dalit boy found hanging in classroom in Rajasthan, family alleges murder

The family are holding a dharna demanding the arrest of two teachers, who they have accused of killing the boy.
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 10:44 IST

A Dalit boy studying in class 10th of Jawahar Navodaya School was found hanging in his classroom in Pragpura area of Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred Wednesday and the boy's family has refused to accept his body.

They are holding a dharna demanding the arrest of two teachers, who they have accused of killing the boy and then hanging his body to make it look like a suicide, they said.

Kotputali-Behror's Superintendent of Police Ranjeeta Sharma said the family has alleged the two teachers used to harass the boy.

"Post mortem of the dead body could not be conducted because the family members have been staging a dharna. Efforts are on to pacify them," she said.

An FIR was filed against the accused teachers under several sections including the section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said. No arrest has been made so far.

Published 25 August 2023
