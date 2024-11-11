Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Dimple Meena case: Two men hailing from community climb mobile tower in protest, demand CBI probe

In May, 10-year-old Dimple was found in a half-burnt condition in Rajasthan's Karauli. Her family members had suspected that she was burnt after rape which wasn't confirmed. The police had later arrested her parents in the case.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 12:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 12:25 IST
India NewsCBICrimeRajasthanKaraulimobile towers

Follow us on :

Follow Us