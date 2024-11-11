Dimple Meena case: Two men hailing from community climb mobile tower in protest, demand CBI probe
In May, 10-year-old Dimple was found in a half-burnt condition in Rajasthan's Karauli. Her family members had suspected that she was burnt after rape which wasn't confirmed. The police had later arrested her parents in the case.
Additional DCP (south) Lalit Kumar Sharma says, "Two men have climbed up the tower. We have also come to know that they have some demands into the Dimple Meena murder case. Communication with them is underway and efforts are underway to bring them down."