Discussion on war, democracy marks 1st day of Jaipur Lit Fest

‘Philosophy, fantasy and Fandom’, a session featuring B Jeyamohan saw the Tamil writer in conversation with translator Suchitra Ramachandran and Bengaluru-based author Anjum Hasan. The discussion revolved around philosophy and his books, ‘Stories of the True’ and ‘Abyss’, both of which were translated into English from Tamil. While the former is a collection of short stories, the latter is a tale of a flawed man who makes a living through dubious means.