ED arrests 5 in money laundering case linked to Rajasthan paper leak

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has arrested five people as part of its money laundering investigation into an alleged teacher recruitment exam paper leak case in Rajasthan.

Suresh Kumar alias Suresh Sau, Vijay Damore, Peeraram, Pukhraj, and Arun Sharma were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on January 11, the agency said.

They were sent to three-day ED custody by a special PMLA court in Jaipur, it said in a statement.

The probe pertains to alleged paper leak case of senior teacher 2nd grade competitive examination, 2022 in Rajasthan.