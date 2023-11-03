ED targeting state Congress leaders like locusts from Pakistan attack crops: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said the Enforcement Directorate teams are 'attacking' Congress leaders in the state the way locusts from Pakistan used to attack crops here. Referring to the ED raid on the premises of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, Gehlot said that now summons have been sent to both his sons and Vaibhav Gehlot has been called again for questioning.