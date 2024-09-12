Govt school students in Rajasthan to get marks for good behaviour, plantation

Jaipur: Students studying in Rajasthan’s government schools will now get marks for good behaviour and plantation.
Students studying in class VI to XII will earn at least 14 to 22 extra marks for good behaviour in school and otherwise. The education department has issued a directive in this regard.
State education minister Madan Dilawar has said that this move is to make the students improve their general behaviour in school, which will consequently be effective when they interact with their fellow students, teachers, at home and society in general. Good behaviour will also mean helping each other which is ultimately going to reduce stress and improve the mental health of students. This will better the students’ educational standards too, he said.
The department said that the aim behind the plantation drive is to increase the number of trees in different areas, which would definitely increase awareness among students for greening one’s neighbourhood, schools and cities. The move is to make the students conscious of conserving their environment, which has become so imperative today.
When they learn to plant trees and green the environment, they will turn into protectors of the environment. The students can plant trees not only in and around schools, but in their neighbourhood too. The teachers would monitor the students with geo-tagging and students would be awarded marks on the basis of planting a number of trees and caring for them thereafter.
In an earlier initiative, the students and teachers were to be awarded five extra marks if they planted trees. Anybody who scored low in exams, could get the advantage of getting some extra marks if they planted trees. Teachers in this way could accrue marks for getting a preferred transfer.
A tenth standard student would get a maximum of six marks for good behaviour while a twelfth standard student would get a maximum of five marks for the same.
Earlier, the Rajasthan government had banned carrying of sharp weapons like knives or scissors to schools. The move followed the violent Udaipur incident in August this year when a tenth standard student was attacked by his classmate with a knife. The student later died.
This incident perhaps has prompted the government to issue guidelines about good behaviour and link it with marks, so that students understand the importance of good behaviour such as helping others, engaging in meaningful activities, staying connected to values, being mindful of others, connecting and communicating with people.
Published 12 September 2024, 14:09 IST