Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Watch: 'Too much focus on T20, losing test matches': SC judge's cricketing analogy and Gambhir reference leaves courtroom laughing

The visuals surfaced from the Supreme Court hearing of a case and showed Justice MM Sundaresh, Justice Satish Sharma, and Adv Mukul Rohatgi. It captured how and why the courtroom was left in smiles during the hearing.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 10:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 November 2025, 10:54 IST
Supreme CourtViral videoGautam GambhirTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us