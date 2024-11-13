Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Independent candidate for Deoli-Uniara bypoll in Rajasthan slaps election official

Naresh Meena, a Congress rebel contesting as an Independent, allegedly caught the Sub-Divisional Officer of Malpura, Amit Chaudhary, by his collar and slapped him.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 10:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 10:18 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajasthanTrendingindependent candidateTrending Nowbyelection

Follow us on :

Follow Us