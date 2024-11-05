Home
Jal Jeevan Mission scam: Former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, 22 others booked

The ex-minister has been accused of misusing his official powers.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 10:02 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 10:02 IST
India NewsCrimeRajasthanscamJal Jeevan Mission

