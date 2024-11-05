Jal Jeevan Mission scam: Former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, 22 others booked

<p>Jaipur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan has registered a case against former minister Mahesh Joshi and 22 others in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission scam, a top official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Director General, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Ravi Prakash Mehrada, said the FIR was registered two-three days back.</p>.<p>"An FIR against ex-minister Mahesh Joshi and 22 others, including officers and contractors, has been registered by the ACB in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam," the officer told PTI.</p>.Jal Jeevan Mission: Nearly 16 crore rural families have access to tap water now, says govt.<p>He said the ex-minister has been accused of misusing his official powers.</p>.<p>Joshi was the cabinet minister for the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) in the previous Congress government.</p>.<p>The scam pertains to alleged financial irregularities and corruption in awarding contracts related to the scheme.</p>.<p>The central government's Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections and is being implemented in Rajasthan by the PHED.</p>.<p>The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the scheme in Rajasthan.</p>.<p>The ED had also conducted multiple searches in this case, including at the premises of Joshi, and has in the past arrested an alleged middleman and some contractors.</p>